Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Avalara worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -195.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

