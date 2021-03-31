Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,952 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $75,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

