Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,060 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Lamb Weston worth $66,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $52,026,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $12,543,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

