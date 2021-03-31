Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 95,566 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Xylem worth $64,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

