Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,055 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of GoDaddy worth $77,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $33,969,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.