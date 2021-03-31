Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of PTC worth $63,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

