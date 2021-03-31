Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,454 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of RenaissanceRe worth $66,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.