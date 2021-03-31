Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $77,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

