Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $71,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,680,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

