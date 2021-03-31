Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $63,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $153.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

