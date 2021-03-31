Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of OneMain worth $72,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.18%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

