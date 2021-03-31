Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,771 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Nucor worth $74,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

NUE opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

