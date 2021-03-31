Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,787,461 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,787,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Annaly Capital Management worth $68,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,927 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.