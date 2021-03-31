Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 399,528 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 399,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Halliburton worth $65,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

