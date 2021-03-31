Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 492,206 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $69,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

