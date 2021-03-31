Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,449 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,449 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Garmin worth $72,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

