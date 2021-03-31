Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 891,721 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Wyndham Destinations worth $70,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,106,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 310,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

