Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Credicorp worth $63,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

