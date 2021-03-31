Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SVB Financial Group worth $68,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $490.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.34. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.