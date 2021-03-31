Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

NCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

