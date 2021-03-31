Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 58,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 136,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.