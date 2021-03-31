Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,077. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 168,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 230,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 466,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

