Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
NMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 14,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $14.47.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
