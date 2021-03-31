Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $15.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
