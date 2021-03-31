Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.