Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:NNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 12,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,370. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

