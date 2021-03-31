Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 428,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,855. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
