Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 428,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,855. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.