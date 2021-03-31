Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,512. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

