NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 28,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,218. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

