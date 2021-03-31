NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About NWS
