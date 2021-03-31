NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,722.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. NXM has a market cap of $472.89 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $74.17 or 0.00124865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,925,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,188 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.