Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $256,042.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars.

