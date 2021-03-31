Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 601.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,069.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3,170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

