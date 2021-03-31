Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $264.49 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $264.49 million and $23.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00141451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

