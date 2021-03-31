OAX Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, OAX has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and $1.62 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,249.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.