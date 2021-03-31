OAX Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. OAX has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and $1.36 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

