OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Up 63.1% in March

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

