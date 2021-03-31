OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Up 63.1% in March

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $209.00.
