Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Shares of OBLG stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

