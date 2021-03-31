Observer (OBSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $63.41 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $75.21 million and $63.41 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,249.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars.

