OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.8 days.

OCINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440. OCI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.