Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $8.15. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 142,867 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

