Odyssey Marine Exploration Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,026% compared to the average daily volume of 27 put options.

NASDAQ:OMEX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.