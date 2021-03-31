Odyssey Market Cap Tops $10.36 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $1.35 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 531,226.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00284239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.59 or 0.00902210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00079477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

