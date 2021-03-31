Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.27 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,333.07 or 0.99946147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001401 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001712 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

