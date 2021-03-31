OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $14.21 million and $829,653.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 522,344.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00285684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.00900662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00080500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031834 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,058,395 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

