OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $16.65 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $16.65 or 0.00028093 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $998.99 million and $311.41 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.