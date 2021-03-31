OKCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,017.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $26,017.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,126,717 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

