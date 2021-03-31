Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 628.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Okta worth $42,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

