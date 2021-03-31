Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Shares of ODFL opened at $240.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $241.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

