Old Well Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Futu makes up about 5.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Futu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Futu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of Futu stock traded up $13.91 on Wednesday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 242,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

