Old Well Partners LLC Buys Shares of 139,617 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. JD.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 275,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,395. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

